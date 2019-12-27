Global Americans’ top ten articles of 2019

It is safe to say that 2019 was an extremely eventful year for the Americas. From over 50 plus countries recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s interim leader in January to October’s multiple protests in various countries, still making their way into the new year, things have yet to quiet down.

At Global Americans we revisited all of our publications from the year and selected the ten articles that provided the best analysis for the year’s events. It wasn’t an easy task; some major events have been left out, but these great pieces cover overarching thematic analysis on global events that are worth a second read.

The articles appear below in chronological order. Thank you for reading and supporting Global Americans in 2019!

Great move. Well played. What next?

“Now suddenly the showdown between Guaidó and Maduro has become a potential high-stakes global standoff with each leader’s respective international allies in their corner. It’s unclear what happens next if sectors of Maduro’s government, including the all-important military, refuse to defect to the opposition (as Guaidó, the U.S. and others have urged them to do) and the unpopular mustachioed illegitimate president refuses to leave.”

By: Christopher Sabatini

A dubious referendum on a (slightly) revised constitution shows growing opposition to the revolution in Cuba



“Though it may not seem revolutionary now (pun intended), nothing will be the same in Cuba following Sunday’s vote, especially as the legitimacy of the Cuban regime in the international arena begins to draw increased scrutiny. Across the Caribbean, the possible return of democratic institutions to Venezuela looms on the horizon. If successful, it could signal a potential coup de grace for what would be the last remaining true one-party state in Latin America.”



By: Gabriel Salvia



Why congressional Republicans should support the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights



“Defending the region’s crown jewel of human rights defense shouldn’t be a partisan issue, especially when the arguments marshaled by a minority bloc of Republican senators for punishing it under the Siljander Amendment are unfounded. You don’t have to take my word for it—it’s what the lawyers say.”



By: Christopher Sabatini

The high cost of polarization for Mexico’s young democracy



“Likewise, after a half-year in power, AMLO has not only refined his personal style of confrontation, but has aligned all official communication—whether through his daily morning press conferences, or his constant flow of plans, reports, and social media content—to continue this pattern of disqualification to fuel social polarization. Browsing the National Development Plan makes it clear that the rules of the game have been rewritten to service a singular figure. In the plan, the word “neoliberal” is used to discredit previous models; in fact, the pejorative term appears more often than the word ‘democracy.’”



By: Victoria Gaytan



Aiming for net zero emissions could boost economic growth in Latin America



“For governments that act now, aiming for net zero emissions presents an investment opportunity rather than a cost. Long-term strategies supported by comprehensive plans can boost investor confidence and stimulate economic growth. Actions to improve innovation and develop domestic markets for low carbon and resilient technologies can also create jobs and business opportunities.”



By: Amal-Lee Amin



Finding a pathway forward in Chile

“While Chile may wish to remain a shining example of good governance and stability, it too must reconcile the differences of its citizens and the tensions created by decades of unequal outcomes and living standards.”



By: Lucia Dammert & Anders Beal



Argentina shifts to the left…and Uruguay to the right?



“Regardless of the winners and losers, the peaceful elections in Argentina and Uruguay give democracy in Latin America a much-needed breath of fresh air as riots and accusations of voter fraud have shown its weaknesses in the region.”



By: Lucas Perelló

We’re underestimating China’s impact on governance in Latin America: Three persistent myths

“At the heart of this issue is whether leaders, policymakers, and societies across the Western Hemisphere are adequately equipped and prepared to anticipate how to secure, protect, and promote their own national and institutional interests as they engage with the CCP leadership in Beijing.”

By: Jessica Ludwig



Venezuela, Guaidó and the international community: What’s next?



“The lack of coordination that prevails among key actors of the international community, together with a fragmented opposition, has bought Maduro an extra year, something that seemed unlikely in the first quarter of 2019.”



By: Andrés Cañizález

An interview with Laura Alonso, former head of Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office

“Hosts Chris and Ken speak to Alonso about her anti-corruption efforts, the future of Argentina and the recent attacks against her by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. On top of these attacks, Alonso is being accused of non-compliance with her duties and functions as head of the AO for allegedly covering up infractions by former Energy Minister Juan José Aranguren, who is accused of malfeasance and conflict of interest for signing deals that benefited Grupo Royal Dutch Shell PLC oil company.”



By: Two Gringos with Questions Podcast